Road to Mount Lemmon closed Wednesday

Posted at 1:26 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 15:32:33-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The road to Mount Lemmon was closed Wednesday due to dangerous conditions left by a winter storm.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, only employees and residents were allowed up the mountain.

Call (520) 547-7510 to check the status of Catalina Highway before trying to drive up.

