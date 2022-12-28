Road to Mount Lemmon closed Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The road to Mount Lemmon was closed Wednesday due to dangerous conditions left by a winter storm.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, only employees and residents were allowed up the mountain.
❗️Road to Mt. Lemmon is Closed❗️ https://t.co/dLJajLeFwh pic.twitter.com/QYrBDvYCrf— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) December 28, 2022
Call (520) 547-7510 to check the status of Catalina Highway before trying to drive up.
