Clements child murder trial introduces testimony from ex-girlfriend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the trial of a man charged with killing 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez, much of the focus remained on Christopher Clements' ex-girlfriend and her account of how he behaved the night the teenager disappeared.

Melissa Stark, Clements' ex-girlfriend, is an important way for the prosecution to compensate for holes in the evidence. There’s only a partial DNA match to a sample found on Maribel Gonzalez remains, so Clements' behavior the night the teen disappeared and his interest in the sort of cleaning that could destroy DNA evidence could be crucial.

RELATED KGUN 9 TEAM COVERAGE OF CLEMENT'S TRIAL



Stark says she argued with Clements on the night of June 3, 2014 and he left the house at about 8 p.m., then returned by midnight.

Clements demanded all the bleach in the house but there wasn't enough for him, so he took Stark’s car to get more. Stark says he asked if she looked in his car trunk while he was gone, then he got back in his car, left and did not come back until about dawn.

She says after he returned, Clements' asked again if she’d looked in his trunk. According to Stark, he ordered her to immediately wash the clothes he was wearing, clean the shower he was using with bleach and use bleach to clean the floor between the bathroom and the front door..

On further questioning in the morning session, Stark said she never asked why he demanded that bleach clean up. She never asked where he went and never looked in the trunk of that car even well after that night.