Property owner, tenant GtooG Boarding Home working toward settlement after eviction disputes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An eviction hearing involving a Tucson boarding home ended quickly on Thursday as both the property owner and tenant signaled they are working toward a settlement.

Property owner Murego Johnson is suing Carlos Estavillo, the tenant and operator of G-Too-G Boarding Home, alleging over $14,000 in unpaid rent.

Court documents also reference cease-and-desist letters from the Arizona Department of Health, which claim G-Too-G has been operating not only as a boarding home but also as unlicensed sober living and health facilities. Additionally, the property received a code enforcement citation from the City of Tucson.

KGUN9 previously reported on these violations and the cease-and-desist letters earlier this week as part of an ongoing investigation.

The case gained further attention when a fire broke out Wednesday at one of the homes on the same property, displacing 22 residents.

On that same day, the property owner was at a separate hearing related to the cease-and-desist orders.

During Thursday’s eviction hearing, the property owner's attorney brought up a motion to dismiss the case.

The defendant acknowledged that settlement discussions had taken place but stated, “Nothing has been finalized.”

The tenant also filed a motion to dismiss arguing that the property owner accepted a partial payment and provided a receipt as evidence.

For now, the next scheduled court date is set for March 17, unless both parties come to a settlement agreement.

KGUN9 will continue to follow this developing story.