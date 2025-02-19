Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSouthside News

Actions

Southside residents displaced in boarding home fire on West 40th Street

KGUN 9 will have more coverage from Southside Reporter Reyna Preciado on KGUN 9 News at 5 & 6
A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a boarding house on Tucson's south side
image000000.jpg
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE 11:37 a.m.: According to a Tucson Fire post on X, crews were dispatched to a boarding home fire in the 700 block of West 40th Street at 8:45 a.m.

The first engine to arrive reported smoke and flames coming from the home, the post said.

Crews had the fire under control by 9:09 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Tucson Fire Department fights fire on Southside

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The boarding home was recently the subject of a KGUN 9 investigation. Neighbors were concerned about frequent visits from first responders, trash build-up, and other exterior issues with the property.

—————————-

A fire at a southside boarding home has left 22 people displaced Wednesday morning, according to Tucson Fire Department.

WATCH the KGUN 9 news report at 11:

Group home catches fire on Southside

TFD says there were no injuries in the fire. The fire occurred on West 40th Street near South 12th Avenue.

A KGUN 9 crew on scene is working to learn more.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

SOUTHSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 5 Sunnyside Unified School District Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec

CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON RESOURCES

City of South Tucson Emergency Services Sam Lena-South Tucson Library South Tucson At-A-Glance
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism