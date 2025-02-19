Southside residents displaced in boarding home fire on West 40th Street

UPDATE 11:37 a.m.: According to a Tucson Fire post on X, crews were dispatched to a boarding home fire in the 700 block of West 40th Street at 8:45 a.m.

The first engine to arrive reported smoke and flames coming from the home, the post said.

Crews had the fire under control by 9:09 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Tucson Fire Department fights fire on Southside

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The boarding home was recently the subject of a KGUN 9 investigation. Neighbors were concerned about frequent visits from first responders, trash build-up, and other exterior issues with the property.

A fire at a southside boarding home has left 22 people displaced Wednesday morning, according to Tucson Fire Department.

TFD says there were no injuries in the fire. The fire occurred on West 40th Street near South 12th Avenue.

A KGUN 9 crew on scene is working to learn more.