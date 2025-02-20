Tucson boarding home catches fire, same day as hearing scheduled with state agency and property owner

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — “I got a call at about 8:30 this morning. My mom said she heard a loud explosion,” said Frank Cruz.

Neighbors described learning about a boarding home on Tucson's southside catching fire Wednesday morning at 8:45 a.m.

“This doesn’t really surprise us, but it’s just sad because now innocent people are going to be displaced," said Paul Torres.

Both neighbors were part of a group that met with KGUN 9 in April 2024 to share their concerns about the boarding home.

A KGUN 9 investigation uncovered over 200 calls to police, code enforcement violations, and cease-and-desist orders from the state health department.

On Feb. 19, Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) was scheduled to continue a hearing to address five cease-and-desist letters issued to the property owner, Murego Johnson. The hearing began at 9 a.m. in Phoenix, just after the fire started in Tucson. Johnson was in attendance.

KGUN 9 Reporter Reyna Preciado briefly attended but left shortly after informing ADHS of the fire in progress. This was the second hearing scheduled for Murego Johnson, who requested the hearing to appeal the allegations in the letters. The cease-and-desist letters allege that sober living and health care facilities were operating without the license to do so.

The outcome of the administrative hearing is unknown as of Wednesday evening.

At the scene, KGUN 9 spoke with several people who were on and around the property when the fire started. One resident, who did not live in the part of the property affected by the fire, offered some insight as to what type of housing this was.

"I met Carlos when I used to live out on the street," said Joseph Duran, sharing his personal experience meeting the owner of the business. "I like him because he's a nice guy."

Carlos Estavillo is the owner of the business GtooG Boarding Home, but does not own the property. He spoke with KGUN 9 about the fire, stating he was told it was an electrical fire. He does not believe this was the residents' fault.

He also denied that sober living and health care facilities were operating on the property, despite the alleged evidence ADHS provided from an inspection. Evidence included providing counseling, transporting residents, and assisting with medication.

"It's supposed to be a sober area, but people are on drugs," said resident Joseph Duran.

According to a manager of the boarding home, 22 residents were displaced due to the fire. Estavillo told KGUN 9 they would be relocated to one of the other boarding homes he runs.

Neighbors described the fire as a 'blessing in disguise,' claiming Estavillo had said he would be moving his business because of their concerns. When asked, Estavillo denied having that conversation, clarifying that he would not be moving his business.

By Wednesday evening, the north side of the boarding home near 12th Ave. and 40th St. was quiet. Neighbors were seen leaving after moving their belongings from the scorched building.

First responders had already cleared the scene long before, around two hours after the fire. A spokesperson told KGUN 9 after determining arson was not the cause, there would be no further investigation. Tucson Code Enforcement condemned the building.

KGUN 9 will continue to follow this story and will provide updates as they become available.