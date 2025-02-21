UPDATE: Court records show property owner trying to evict operator of Tucson boarding home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a boarding home caught fire on Tucson's southside, plans to attend a scheduled hearing fell through. On Thursday, KGUN 9 obtained audio recordings from a hearing addressing orders to cease-and-desist operations of alleged unlicensed facilities.

The property owner appealed to the orders issued by Arizona Department of Health Services, and the Wednesday hearing was the second time both parties appeared before a judge from the Arizona Office of Administrative Hearings.

ADHS began closing arguments, citing several reasons the letters were issued to the property owner. While the property owner presented evidence intended to separate his involvement from his tenant—who the owner blamed for operating the boarding home—ADHS claimed said evidence was insufficient and confusing.

Representatives from the health department also claimed the owner was aware of the alleged unlawful operations, and referenced an application for the same address to operate a licensed facility.

The property owner's defense argued he had not known the laws due to being from another country, and also experiencing a health crisis at the beginning of the lease agreement. He said he was actively trying to evict the tenant operating G too G Boarding Home. The hearing was pushed back to a later date after the property owner's defense made their closing arguments in consideration of the eviction.

The eviction hearing is set for Friday, Feb. 21 in Pima County Superior Court.