Police: Man accused of murdering, dismembering man, leaving remains south of Tucson

Police say a man drove a Phoenix man to Tucson and killed him there, then tried to dismember and hide the body.

Phoenix police arrested 45-year-old John Cole in the murder of 28-year-old Antoine Smith.

According to police, Cole kidnapped Smith from his apartment on either Sept. 16 or 17. Family members told police they believed Smith owed a debt connected to Smith that could have led to his disappearance.

Police found Cole driving to California, stopped him and arrested him after finding human remains in the car.

Cole told police he killed Smith in self-defense. He led detectives to a rural area south of Tucson, where more of Smith's remains were found. Police say Cole bought items meant to dismember and hide Smith's body.

Cole was booked into Maricopa County Jail and faces charges including first-degree murder.

