TPD assists Phoenix police with possible kidnapping

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping in Tucson.
Officers say they were serving search warrants at the dead end of South Kolb Road, south of Interstate 10.
Tucson police are assisting at the scene as well.
According to PPD, no victim or suspect information is being released yet.
