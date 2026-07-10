Pima County confirms broader search for Old Tucson's next operator

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County confirmed it's widening its search for a new operator to run Old Tucson, according to a memo sent to the Board of Supervisors this week.

The move comes after the park's current operator said it won't renew its lease.

The county said in the memo that it's reaching out to interested parties at the local, regional, and national level, in addition to holding internal meetings, to determine the park's next steps.

The memo also states that several websites and social media posts have surfaced from outside groups proposing involvement in managing the property.

No decisions have been made, and the county said in the memo that no details on 2027 operations have been finalized.

Old Tucson's current operator, American Heritage Railways, announced last month it won't renew its lease when the agreement expires in April 2027. The company has also listed its assets and operating lease for sale for $1.5 million.

For now, Old Tucson remains open, with seasonal events like Nightfall and Yuletide still planned for later this year, per the memo.