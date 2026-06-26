Old Tucson's assets, operational lease listed for sale at $1.5 million

Old Tucson Entertainment, a subsidiary of American Heritage Railways, which operates Old Tucson, has listed the property's assets and operational lease for sale on the website BizBuySell.

The listing comes after Old Tucson Entertainment informed Pima County last week it would not extend its lease of Old Tucson past next April.

The listing for the western entertainment property shows the sale includes all of Old Tucson Entertainment's assets, as well as the operational lease. The asking price is $1.5 million.

The listing describes the seller as "motivated," saying the value of the assets exceeds the asking price.

Those assets include mobile offices, amusement rides, tools, equipment, machinery, production equipment, and exterior decor themed for Christmas, Halloween and the Old West.

The listing states the park's current operational model is not profitable, but says the right buyer could "bring your creative ideas and revamp this park into the thriving venue it can become."