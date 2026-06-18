Future of Old Tucson now in question

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The future of one of Southern Arizona's most iconic attractions is up in the air after the company operating Old Tucson Studios announced it does not plan to extend its current lease with Pima County.

According to Pima County, American Heritage Railways, which has operated Old Tucson Studios since reopening the historic western attraction, has indicated it will not exercise its option to sign a new 10-year lease when its current agreement expires in April 2027.

County officials say discussions with the company are already underway to determine the best path forward.

"Both Pima County and American Heritage Railways share a deep and genuine appreciation for Old Tucson, and we remain committed to working collaboratively to determine the best path for its continued success," County Administrator Jan Lesher wrote in a memo to the Board of Supervisors.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the lease, county leaders emphasized that Old Tucson remains open and visitors should expect business as usual.

Popular seasonal attractions, including the annual Nightfall Halloween event and the Yuletide holiday celebration, will continue as planned. Ghost Tours, Summer Night Markets, studio tours and other regularly scheduled attractions are also moving forward.

"We've met with them and are working to see how we can move forward," said Diane Frisch, director of Pima County Attractions & Tourism. "The bottom line is they love Old Tucson, and we love Old Tucson."

County officials say they remain focused on preserving and enhancing the historic property while considering what's best for the community over the long term.

Originally built in 1939 as a movie set, Old Tucson Studios has served as the backdrop for hundreds of classic Western films and television shows featuring stars such as John Wayne and Clint Eastwood. It later opened as a theme park in 1960 and remains one of Southern Arizona's best-known tourist destinations.

For now, county leaders are encouraging residents and visitors alike to continue supporting Old Tucson while discussions about its future continue.