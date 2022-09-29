Pima County Attorney joins Planned Parenthood in abortion law action

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona's abortion law fight has a new chapter as the Pima County Attorney's Office joins Planned Parenthood Arizona in asking for a stay in the court ruling that effectively bans abortions in the state.

The Pima County Attorney Laura Conover filed a new motion Wednesday asking the court to keep this law from taking effect while the appeals process plays out.

The PCAO filing states that a stay is necessary to prevent further confusion over when exactly emergency procedures would be allowed under state law, a criticism of the ruling that has been a common thread among pro-abortion rights supporters.

"There are hospitals statewide that are going to deal with this question every single day they're going to be faced with a patient late into a pregnancy where the pregnancy has gone south and infection has taken hold," Conover told KGUN 9.

She continued: "And literally providers are pausing and wondering 'Is the patient ill enough and can I intervene to save their life?'... Again, it's an unacceptable situation."

After a Pima County Superior Court judge ruled last week that the injunction on Arizona's near-total ban on abortion has been lifted, Arizona's two abortion laws will both stand in the state.

A response to Planned Parenthood's request argues that the court's order to lift the injunction and effectively ban abortion practices complies with rule requirements, and that "there is no requirement...for harmonizing subsequent laws."

In the mean time, abortion procedures remain illegal in the state of Arizona until a judge decides whether or nor to grant the stay during the appeals process.

Below is Conover's full statement, released on the PCAO social media, following Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson's ruling on Friday, Sept. 23:

We are obviously very disappointed. We were hoping for a different result, and we will be looking at available legal remedies.



Having a near complete ban on abortion procedures puts people at risk. The World Health Organization has found that banning or severely restricting access to abortions does little to deter actual abortion rates. Rather, it forces pregnant people to seek care from unskilled providers or perform the procedure themselves.



The result of this is 47,000 women dying each year and some 5 million more suffering long-term health consequences globally.



Additionally, the near total ban provides no consideration for victims of rape and incest, making society more vulnerable to these violent crimes.



My priorities as Pima County Attorney are public safety and public health. I join our Sheriff and our Tucson Police Chief in reassuring the residents of Pima County of those priorities.



~ Pima County Attorney Laura Conover

RELATED TEAM COVERAGE: