Finding abortion providers outside of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Since last Friday, clinics across Arizona have put a pause on abortion services but stopping abortions isn't stopping women from searching for them.

"It's been a tumultuous time and folks are really unsure of what the status is in their state because there have been constant legal challenges," said Power to Decide Policy Director Tara Mancini.

Power to Decide is a non-profit dedicated to advocating for reproductive rights. In 2020, they launched the website, abortionfinder.org, to help women find reliable abortion providers.

According to the site, the clinics nearest to Tucson are now located in New Mexico and Southern California.

"It helps eliminate the uncertainty that someone is facing in this situation. You can focus on taking care of yourself and finding a provider that you trust," said Mancini.

Over the weekend, visits from Arizonans to the site more than doubled. The number of clinic searches also jumped by 82%

"We've really seen a skyrocketing interest in abortionfinder.org since Dobbs, but even really with the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion in May," said Mancini.

The site is also connecting women to financial aid.

"There are abortion funds and support organizations located across the country in many states," said Mancini.