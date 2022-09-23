Pima County Judge rules on Arizona abortion law

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A little over one month since Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson heard arguments in the case between Planned Parenthood of Tucson and the Arizona Attorney General's office, Judge Johnson delivered her ruling on Friday, Sept. 23, determining which of Arizona's two abortion laws will stand in the state.

The injunction abortion ban has been lifted, and will now stand as law in the state of Arizona.

A Pima County judge lifted an injunction that was placed on AZ’s abortion statute. We applaud the court for upholding the will of the legislature and providing clarity and uniformity on this important issue. I have and will continue to protect the most vulnerable Arizonans. — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) September 23, 2022

The arguments Johnson heard on Friday, Aug. 19 weighed the choice between two existing laws: The first, total abortion ban dating back to 1901, which Attorney General Mark Brnovich tweeted was "back in effect" when the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year overturned 1973's Roe v. Wade ruling. That law makes an exception for abortions only when the mother's life is in danger.

The second law was passed in March by state lawmakers, and bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy unless the mother’s life is in danger.

Though Planned Parenthood also stated opposition for the newer 15-week ban, in the case of this lawsuit, they said the discrepancy between the two laws was causing uncertainty among medical professionals.

Planned Parenthood attorney Sarah Mac Dougall stated in court “People’s lives will be at stake in those circumstances. Doctors might not understand whether they can provide care to their patients.”

Assistant Attorney General Brunn Roysden, who appeared in court on Aug. 19, stated that there was no conflict, and that the 15-week ban did not create "a statutory right for doctors to preform abortions either up to viability or up to 15 weeks when the new law takes effect.

