Planned Parenthood: Abortion services in Arizona paused

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Planned Parenthood has stopped providing abortion services at all Arizona locations, a spokesperson for the organization told KGUN 9 Monday.
On Friday, a Pima County Superior Court judge ruled that the injunction on Arizona's near-total ban on abortion has been lifted, and Arizona's two abortion laws will stand in the state.
In late August, Planned Parenthood decided to resume abortion services in the state, pending the judge's ruling.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a motion to lift the 50-year-old injunction that had prevented the state from its near-total ban of abortion.
