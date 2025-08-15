Pima County Attorney files lawsuit over first-degree murder suspect Julio Aguirre

The Pima County Attorney's Office sued high-ranking members of the Trump Administration in federal court today to gain access to Julio Cesar Aguirre.

Aguirre was indicted by a Pima County Grand Jury on July 25. He faces felony charges of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 70-year-old Ricky Miller Sr. and other serious charges, including attempted robbery, aggravated assault, burglary and prohibited possession of a deadly weapon against six more community members.

The alleged crimes happened on June 30 in the Midtown area. Federal authorities have not given Pima County prosecutors access to Aguirre for court proceedings brought forward by the state.

County Attorney Laura Conover says the push to get justice for all victims continues, according to a release from the Pima County Attorney's office.

“For six weeks now, the federal government and its newly appointed U.S. Attorney for Arizona have inexplicably ignored six local victims and denied them justice for the egregious harms they suffered on June 30th," Conover said in the release.

"That's not the way the justice system has ever, or should ever, work in our community. And so as promised, today we have filed a lawsuit in federal court. We are simply asking for access to defendant Julio Cesar Aguirre so we can prosecute him for the crimes the federal government has no apparent intention to prosecute. Justice is for all of us, not just some. We are hopeful the Court will agree."

Aguirre is currently in federal custody. The Trump Administration has not revealed Aguirre's location.