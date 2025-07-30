Undocumented suspect in Tucson crime spree indicted on first-degree murder charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Julio Aguirre, 42 years old, was indicted on first-degree murder charges on July 25. Aguirre is the suspect in a crime spree on June 30 that resulted in the death of a 70-year-old man.

Aguirre's undocumented status had previously prevented the Pima County Attorney's Office from taking action after he was held by federal authorities.

Now, Pima County Attorney Laura Conover's office is moving forward with seeking justice for the eight victims of Aguirre's alleged crimes, according to a statement from the County Attorney's office.

The crimes involve holding multiple people at gunpoint, including 70-year-old Ricky Miller. Miller was shot and killed during the crime spree after the suspect attempted to steal his car.

In addition to the murder charge, Aguirre also faces other felony charges, including attempted robbery, multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, burglary, and prohibited possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor.

This comes after a tug of war between the Pima County Attorney's Office and federal authorities. Federal authorities took Aguirre into custody while he was recovering from self-sustained injuries during the alleged crime spree.

A statement from the County Attorney's Office further details the situation, explaining that the federal government had indicated Aguirre was undocumented and had been deported multiple times.

Federal prosecutors, according to the statement, have limited the County Attorney's access to the suspect.

"Regardless of those challenges, we will continue to exhaust all legal options to move the case forward for all the victims involved. Aguirre is currently in federal custody at an undisclosed location," the Pima County Attorney's Office shared in the statement to social media.