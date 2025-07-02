TPD: Suspect arrested after fatal midtown shooting, home invasion on Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a violent string of crimes in Tucson’s midtown area early Monday that left one man dead and several families terrified.

According to Tucson police, the incident began around 6:28 a.m. on June 30, when officers were called to the 3300 block of East 27th Street for an attempted burglary. A suspect had tried to break into an occupied home, pointed a gun at the homeowner, and fled on foot.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | TPD detains 'violent' suspect in Midtown neighborhood

UPDATE: TPD detains 'violent' suspect in Midtown neighborhood

Less than 20 minutes later, officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near the 2100 block of South Winstel Avenue. They found 69-year-old Ricky Miller inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, Miller died at the hospital.

Investigators believe the suspect approached Miller’s vehicle and got into an argument before attempting to steal the car. Witnesses said the suspect threatened them with a gun before a shot was fired.

Shortly after, officers learned the suspect had forced his way into a home in the 3700 block of East 33rd Street. Police say he held several family members at gunpoint before some of them managed to escape. When officers searched the house, the suspect was gone.

The search involved SWAT teams, K-9 units, and Air Support.

At 9:17 a.m., SWAT and K-9 officers found the suspect hiding in a shed near South Richey Boulevard. He was bitten by a police dog during the arrest and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Julio Aguirre, who police say is a deported felon with a prior drug trafficking conviction in the Phoenix area. He was removed from the United States in 2013 after serving prison time.

Once released from the hospital, Aguirre will be booked into the Pima County Jail on charges including first-degree murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault.