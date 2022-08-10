Pima Community College opens free child care center for student parents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College student parents will now have an opportunity to get free childcare for their children.

Partners of the PCC Early Learning Center celebrated the grand opening on Tuesday, August 9 and talked about what center will provide for student parents.

“If you have a good start in education, that opens the doors of opportunity for everybody,” said Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva.

The center provides free preschool to children ages 3 to 5.

It will serve student parents with a family income up to 200% of the federal poverty level.

They will also connect those who don’t qualify with other resources.

“On the national stage, 1 in 5 students that are attending college right now is a parent. And this is often an invisible group trying to balance, taking care of children, and then attending school,” said David Dore, the Executive Vice Chancellor for Student Experience & Workforce Development at PCC.

A Pima County community impact report shows center-based child care costs 15% of a family’s median income. This is compared to a family at poverty level, where child care averages 43% of the income.

Julie Mendivil is the programs manager for the center and she says it’s wonderful to provide high quality child care in the zip code with one of the lowest average incomes in Pima County.

Student parents attending Pima Community College can apply now.

“Hopefully in September, our program will be licensed and we will start with our first classroom,” said Mendivil.

The center will be open to children from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm.