Partnerships create pathways to employment for PCC students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College is working to create more partnerships with employers in our area.

"We want to make sure that the students are coming in and the training that they are receiving that it's not just what's in the classroom but really work beyond the classroom and really get to see what it is in the real-life situation," Denise Kingman, the Director of Employer Engagement and Career Services, said.

She says by giving students this opportunity it leads to jobs after school.

"The career is the end result," Kingman said. "We know that our community wants to upskill, reskill, or find a new career pathway and that's why these partnerships are so important because employers really want an educated skilled workforce."

One of the companies they are working with is Sun Mechanical. Recently PCC's welding students got to do a job shadow at their facility. Sun Mechanical said these types of partnerships help them as well.

"Employers are really looking for students to turn out and want to have a job," Brian Rundquist, Sun Mechanical's Quality Control Manager, said.

Rundquist also said that it can be a lifelong career.

"There are people who have been here 40 years and 35 years and they are able to turn it into a lifelong career and you know its well-paying," Rundquist said.

If you are interested in learning more about the PCC program, click here. For employment opportunities at Sun Mechanical, click here.

