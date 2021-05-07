PCC offers certifications for jobs in demand

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "Everybody needs skilled workers, there is just a shortage all around," Greg Wilson, the Dean of Applied Technology at Pima Community College, said.

He says their programs offer certifications for those who are coming out of high school, looking for a career shift, or looking to advance their career with a certification.

"We have students coming out of the military. We have IT students who are leaving that industry and want to get into HVAC. We have folks who want to work on their own car. We have dealers in town who want to train their employees on some of the certifications we have," Wilson said.

The program combines online classwork with hands-on training in their labs. PCC will be expanding the applied technology facilities to allow for more students to enroll in their programs.

"Our programs are some of the top in the country and the facilities should reflect that," Wilson said.

Anthony Mendoza is an HVAC student right now. He said the program is giving him the chance to advance his career.

"I'm doing installs now, so I want to switch over to the service field once I get my certifications," Mendoza said.

If you are interested in finding a program, click here to learn more.