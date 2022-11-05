Personnel shortage puts strain on Pima County constables

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's a hard job, as they say, but someone has to do it.

“The last few weeks we've been running with three constables in an area that should have nine constables,” said Presiding Constable Bill Lake of Justice Precinct 5.

Pima County has lost a number of constables in the past few months.

“August 25th we lost one constable, she was killed in the line of duty," Lake told KGUN 9. "One of the other constables pretty much quit that day.”

Lake said the county's roster of constables is growing shorter for other reasons, too.

“We had two constables that were out on medical leave,” Lake said. He told KGUN 9 they lost two more in the last few weeks.

And that shortage is having an impact on the overall workload, putting Pima County behind on serving evictions.

“The number of papers we serve every day has not changed,” said Lake. “The landlords are getting a little irritable because instead of getting papers and serving them within a day or two, it’s taking three or four days out."

Timothy C. Stoner, owner of Long Realty Oasis Property Management, says to help ease the workload, landlords could take into consideration who accept as tenants.

“We vet them real well. Background check, credit check, we can just about tell you what they had for breakfast the day before,” Stoner said.

In the past, Stoner has had to use constables to evict a tenant. He says it’s a risky job.

“I think the constables need to be safe, go at least by twos.”

County supervisors, as well as the constables themselves, are finding ways to make the job less dangerous.

Lake says he put in a request for body cams. Some constables find ways to help prepare the tenant for eviction in advance.

“I go out and I put a notice on their door two days prior to me coming out for the eviction,” Lake said. “That drastically reduces the amount of push back I get.”

And when a constable can help the tenants with the resources available, it’s a win-win for everyone.

“If we get them rental assistance, well then we aren’t kicking them out of their house,” said Lake. “The other plus side is the landlord is getting paid which is why they are filing for eviction in the first place.”

Pima County officials say they expect to fill three of the vacant positions within the next two months.