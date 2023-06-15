Watch Now
PCSD: Narcotics raid near Flowing Wells Road

Posted at 2:16 PM, Jun 15, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Regional SWAT Team served a search warrant related to an ongoing narcotics investigation.

The raid occurred near the 1300 block of West Hadley Street.

Details are limited at this time.

