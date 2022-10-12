Prop 310 would add sales tax to help rural fire departments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A yes on Proposition 310 would add a one tenth of one percent sales tax in Arizona that would start in January of 2023 and be in effect for the next 20 years.

The tax would go primarily to rural fire departments and help them with hiring employees and purchasing equipment and land.

"Voting yes on Prop 310 is very essential for the smaller departments the departments who don't have as much houses or commercial property," Michael Schindler, Union Representative for L3572 Northwest Firefighters.

One of those fire departments qualifying would be Tubac Fire.

"With the proposition that will actually help bring in some money and the {tax}...is looking at brining in $2.1 million on a $4 million budget," Charlie Alvarez, Tubac Fire Union Representative said. "So that's about half our budget and with that we hope to increase our personnel."

Arizona Free Enterprise Club says the prop is unfair and unnecessary. The non-profit PAC says the move lacks transparency and Arizona doesn't need another sales tax.

For more information on Prop 310, click here.