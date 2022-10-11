Prop 309 would add requirements when casting your vote

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Proposition 309 would add requirements when casting a mail-in or in-person ballot. The proposition is on November's 2022 General Election Ballot.

A yes on Prop 309 would require Arizona voters to present a form of photo identification when voting in person. Voters would have to use a drivers license or government issue ID. For those mailing in their vote they would have to put their government id number or last four of their social on their mail in ballot.

The voting law would work to reform voting here in Arizona, a move that not everyone agrees with.

"What they're meant to do is disenfranchise our most vulnerable voters. Women who work, young women who work, families, people of color, and make it harder for them to vote than not and we should be moving in the opposite direction," Bonnie Heidler said. "And making voting as easy as possible. Because it's a right for all of us to voice our opinion."

Heidler, Pima County Democratic Chair says our voting system should stay as it is.

"We had in 2020, it has been proven the most secure election that we have ever had," Heidler said. "And If there was any fraud, which there always is a little bit, it would not have changed any of the outcome."

Across the aisle, Pima County GOP Chair Shelley Kais says voters should be required to show an ID.

"Well, I am certainly in favor of requiring that a voter has to show ID. So my stance is going to be vote yes on Proposition 309," Kais said.

As it stands now, voters can present two pieces of non-photo identification as an alternate to a photo ID by bringing in a utility bill or vehicle registration.

"Well, you know, not everybody has ID and not everyone has a driver's license," Kais said. "But you know what, this law is going to ensure that the Department of Motor Vehicles will issue an ID for voting purposes for anyone who wants one."

If Prop 309 passes it would also waive voters from paying the $12 fee for Arizona's State ID card.

According to Ballotpedia, there has been over $55,000 raised to contribute to this bill's support.

For more information on Prop 309, click here.