One victim is now dead following a shooting at Goodwill

Thursday morning, the Pima County Sheriff's department confirmed 30-year-old Juan Cristobal Flores died from his injuries. Flores and a female victim were both shot while working at a Goodwill donations facility on Dec. 26.

Deputies arrested and booked 40-year-old Adrian William Orozco, the suspect in Flores murder, this week. Orozco is currently being held in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on suspicion of two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault causing serious physical injury, one count of auto theft and one count of armed robbery. However, PCSD says investigators are now seeking homicide related charges.

The second victim in the shooting still remains in critical condition.

