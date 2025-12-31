Arrest made in Goodwill center shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There’s been a break in the case of an attack at a Goodwill donation center that left two people with gunshot wounds that threaten their lives. Deputies have made an arrest.

People who know Juan Christobal Flores know his warm personality and his beautiful singing voice. Now his mother says he is paralysed. The day after Christmas, a gunman shot him and a woman at the Goodwill Donation Center on Valencia near Kolb. The woman’s family wants to keep her name confidential.

Angie Atondo is a family member speaking for the Flores family. She says, “It's senseless, it's ridiculous. It's disgusting. This should have never, ever happened. I mean, two innocent victims, and I can only speak for Juan Cristobal, but being an exceptional, an exceptional kid, you got the whole arts community in the state talking amazing things about him.”

In a news conference at St Joseph Hospital, the family appealed for the community to help deputies find the shooter.

Now they are grateful to see an arrest:

40 year old Adrian William Orozco is facing two counts of attempted murder, one count of armed robbery, aggravated assault charges and car theft.

Orozco was in Arizona State Prison for five years for burglary, weapons and drug offenses, and for damaging a jail. He got out four years ago.

While in prison he was disciplined for drugs and gang activity.

Flores' family is angry Orozco was allowed out of prison.

As Orozco makes his way through the courts, Juan Christobal Flores has his own journey ahead: a journey that began when a man pulled a trigger.

Angie Atondo says, “We have great hopes, first in God, second in this doctor's hands, and all the experience that they have. And also, we have a great hope that Juan is a young guy, and he's fighting. He's a fighter. It's going to be a very, very tough recovery if there is a recovery, and we'll walk and we'll cross that bridge once we get here, but we don't see the end to this yet.”

