Community gathers to pray for Goodwill shooting victim

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — About 60 people prayed and sang in unison in front of St. Joseph’s Hospital on the Eastside. Their speeches and words of encouragement were all for Juan Cristobal Flores, who was shot at a Goodwill donation center on the southeast side.

Through a spokesperson, Flores' family said he remains in critical condition but his vitals are doing stable.

The vigil began with singing from members of various choirs that Flores regularly performs with. Friends described his love for music and his impact on their community in front of the crowd of people.

"He's always used his voice to uplift others and find ways to heal others with his voice," said Marisela Luna, a friend of Flores.

Abigail Juganaru, another friend, spoke about Flores' diverse musical tastes and gentle nature.

"He loves all the genres. If you go in his car one day it's country, another day it's rap," Juganaru said. "Juan is like a breeze on a summer's day."

Many attendees shared prayers for his recovery, drawing strength from their faith during this difficult time.

"Some greater power is definitely in charge here, and our faith, I feel in that, gives us hope," Juganaru said.

A family member, Angie Atondo, who is Flores' cousin's wife, expressed confidence in his healing while also addressing the legal proceedings.

"We are sure that God is doing his miracle on him, that God is healing him," Atondo said.

She also spoke about the family's experience seeing the alleged shooter in court, encouraging community members to speak with officials about the case.

"He doesn't deserve to be on the streets. He was smiling. He was nodding his head like it wasn't fair for him," she said.

Another family spokesperson said Flores' parents wanted to attend the vigil but found it emotionally difficult following the first court appearance of the alleged shooter.

Despite the ongoing court process, vigil attendees said their primary focus remains on Flores' recovery.

"So many people are waiting for you and we can't wait to make more music with you, and more memories," Luna said.

