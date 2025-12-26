Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two shot, one person in life-threatening condition following shooting at Goodwill Donation Center

UPDATE 12:15 p.m.
A person of interest is detained following a reported shooting at a Goodwill Donation Center on the Southeast side on Friday morning.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, a call about a shooting at the Goodwill, located at 7650 E. Valencia Rd. came in just before 9:30 a.m. Goodwill was open at the time.

According to PCSD, two employees were taken to the hospital: a female employee with gunshot wounds and a male employee with a gunshot wound, who is in life-threatening condition.

Valencia Road is closed both east and westbound between Pantano and Kolb.

KGUN 9 will update as more information is shared.
——

Pima County Sheriff's Department is on the scene of a reported shooting at a Goodwill Donation Center on East Valencia Road, west of the community of Rita Ranch.

Valencia is closed in both directions. Drivers should look for an alternate route.

