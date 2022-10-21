Nogales officers bust over 270 pounds of meth, fentanyl and cocaine within two days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales Port of Entry have seized 276 pounds of methamphetamines, fentanyl and cocaine within two days.

Port Director Michael W. Humphries says three busts happened on Wednesday.

They consisted of:



50.7 pounds of meth

52.1 pounds of cocaine



10/19 CBP officers at the Nogales POE intercepted 3 loads on Wednesday.

27 pounds of cocaine hidden in the spare tire of a car

25.10 pounds of cocaine in the center hump between the seats of a vehicle

50.7 pounds of meth concealed in the center hump between the seats of a vehicle pic.twitter.com/KE9zsXEFbz — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) October 21, 2022

Director Humphries confirms two more loads were discovered Thursday.

Officers found the following:



132,600 fentanyl pills

2.75 pounds of cocaine

162.95 pounds of meth

8 pounds of fentanyl powder

CBP officers stopped two loads on Thursday. 1st load had approx. 85,000 fentanyl pills and 114 lbs of meth hidden throughout a vehicle. 2nd load had approx. 47,600 fentanyl pills, 8 lbs of fentanyl powder, 2.75 lbs cocaine and 48.95 lbs meth hidden in the rocker panels of a car. pic.twitter.com/F9OJ2JPTgb — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) October 21, 2022

