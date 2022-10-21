Nogales officers bust over 270 pounds of meth, fentanyl and cocaine within two days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales Port of Entry have seized 276 pounds of methamphetamines, fentanyl and cocaine within two days.
Port Director Michael W. Humphries says three busts happened on Wednesday.
They consisted of:
- 50.7 pounds of meth
- 52.1 pounds of cocaine
10/19 CBP officers at the Nogales POE intercepted 3 loads on Wednesday.— Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) October 21, 2022
27 pounds of cocaine hidden in the spare tire of a car
25.10 pounds of cocaine in the center hump between the seats of a vehicle
50.7 pounds of meth concealed in the center hump between the seats of a vehicle pic.twitter.com/KE9zsXEFbz
Director Humphries confirms two more loads were discovered Thursday.
Officers found the following:
- 132,600 fentanyl pills
- 2.75 pounds of cocaine
- 162.95 pounds of meth
- 8 pounds of fentanyl powder
CBP officers stopped two loads on Thursday. 1st load had approx. 85,000 fentanyl pills and 114 lbs of meth hidden throughout a vehicle. 2nd load had approx. 47,600 fentanyl pills, 8 lbs of fentanyl powder, 2.75 lbs cocaine and 48.95 lbs meth hidden in the rocker panels of a car. pic.twitter.com/F9OJ2JPTgb— Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) October 21, 2022
RELATED:
- Over 250,000 fentanyl pills found at Nogales Port of Entry
- Agents find fentanyl during vehicle stop at I-19 checkpoint
- Police track down rainbow fentanyl supplier following drug bust at Oasis Apartments
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.