Nogales officers bust over 270 pounds of meth, fentanyl and cocaine within two days

Confirmed through port director
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Posted at 9:19 AM, Oct 21, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales Port of Entry have seized 276 pounds of methamphetamines, fentanyl and cocaine within two days.

Port Director Michael W. Humphries says three busts happened on Wednesday.

They consisted of:

  • 50.7 pounds of meth
  • 52.1 pounds of cocaine

Director Humphries confirms two more loads were discovered Thursday.

Officers found the following:

  • 132,600 fentanyl pills
  • 2.75 pounds of cocaine
  • 162.95 pounds of meth
  • 8 pounds of fentanyl powder

