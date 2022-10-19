Watch Now
Over 250,000 fentanyl pills found at Nogales Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers found over 240,000 fentanyl pills in a car's spare tire, according to Nogales Port of Entry Director Michael W. Humphries.

On Monday, a K-9 alerted officers to a vehicle, where 242,000 fentanyl pills were concealed in a spare tire.

The next day, another alert led officers to find 17,000 more fentanyl pills strapped to the body of a person.

