Over 250,000 fentanyl pills found at Nogales Port of Entry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers found over 240,000 fentanyl pills in a car's spare tire, according to Nogales Port of Entry Director Michael W. Humphries.
On Monday, a K-9 alerted officers to a vehicle, where 242,000 fentanyl pills were concealed in a spare tire.
The next day, another alert led officers to find 17,000 more fentanyl pills strapped to the body of a person.
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.