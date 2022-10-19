Agents find fentanyl during vehicle stop at I-19 checkpoint

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Agents found 17 pounds of fentanyl during a vehicle inspection on the I-19 checkpoint, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Friday, agents stopped a sedan at the checkpoint and a K9 alerted agents to the fentanyl.

Nogales Station agents seized 17 pounds of fentanyl Friday.



The concealed narcotics were discovered in a sedan at the I-19 Checkpoint following a #K9Alert. The 19-year-old U.S. citizen driver faces criminal charges. Agents are working with @DEAPHOENIXDiv. #BorderSecurity pic.twitter.com/YaVMdWtQ6L — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) October 18, 2022

The 19-year-old driver of the sedan will be facing criminal charges.

RELATED:

