Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Agents find fentanyl during vehicle stop at I-19 checkpoint

FfYfe3WXoAEy2sY.jfif
U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector
FfYfe3WXoAEy2sY.jfif
Posted at 5:38 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 20:38:40-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Agents found 17 pounds of fentanyl during a vehicle inspection on the I-19 checkpoint, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Friday, agents stopped a sedan at the checkpoint and a K9 alerted agents to the fentanyl.

The 19-year-old driver of the sedan will be facing criminal charges.

RELATED:

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!