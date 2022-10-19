Police track down rainbow fentanyl supplier following drug bust at Oasis Apartments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A recent drug bust at the Oasis Apartments on North Dodge Boulevard has led to the discovery of a rainbow fentanyl supplier in town.

Public Information Officer Francisco Magos told KGUN 9 Wednesday it all began when the department got a tip about methamphetamine and fentanyl sales going on at the apartment complex.

When carrying out the warrant, officers found Monique Martinez, 41, arriving at the apartments with these:



Over a pound of meth

Over 3,300 fentanyl pills

Half ounce of crack cocaine

Half ounce of heroin

9MM handgun

Henry Martinez, 55, Kenneth Taylor, 42, and Ernest King, 32, were arrested.

Officer Magos says police also found the following in the apartment:



Three handguns

Additional fentanyl and meth for sale

Thousands of dollars in stolen property with ink tags still attached



Taylor is booked as a prohibited possessor and charged with possession of drugs for sale.

Officers arrested King for possessing drugs.

Both with the surname Martinez were booked as prohibited possessors for selling drugs.

Investigators followed their leads to a suspected supplier in the 1800 block of North Evelyn Street near Eat Speedway Boulevard and North Camino Seco. Officer Magos says this all led to the police unit's first time coming across rainbow fentanyl.

While carrying out the second warrant, officers discovered the following:



Close to $65,000 in cash

15 firearms (3 shotguns, 1 AK-47, 10 handguns)

53,000 fentanyl pills (1,000 rainbow colored)

8 pounds of meth

Half a pound of heroin

Over 1,000 counterfeit Xanax bars

Over an ounce of cocaine

Large amount of ammunition

Matthew Hammons, 28, and Kaila Hall, 30, were arrested as a result.