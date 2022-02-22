The man behind the murals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Chances are if you've lived in Tucson, you've seen a mural or two. They are seemingly everywhere and so many of them were created by Joe Pagac.

"It's just been a slow build," Pagac said. "I started doing murals right out of college after putting an ad in the paper that said artist for hire. Each ones a billboard for itself and I really like painting big, so I just keep going bigger and bigger."

Pagac is now working on his largest to date at Zion City Flowing Wells.

"It's probably going to take me a month to get this finished," Pagac said. "I'll probably be out here on the lift every day of the week."

Pagac has been working on murals for over 16 years, most of his work is based here in Tucson, but he has traveled quite a bit as well.

"I've got stuff in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, Washington D.C., Miami, a ton in Phoenix," Pagac said. "I get to travel all the time with it which is a blast."

However, his work in Tucson is some of his favorite because of his connection to the city.

"You know for me it's really cool to feel like I am giving back to the community," Pagac said. "I grew up here and I live here. It feels so cool to leave a lasting impression on it and do my part to kind of brighten it up and make it a good spot to live."

Pagac has big plans ahead. He is illustrating and writing childrens' books, backpacking from Mexico to Canada, and also getting into other forms of art.

