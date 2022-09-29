Artist, 19, creating mural at Oro Valley Walmart

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A teenage artist is set to add a splash of color to the community.

Mollie Reynolds, 19, is going to paint a mural on the side of Walmart in Oro Valley.

She created her art digitally on an app first, then got the go-ahead to continue forward with her vision. It's meant to represent the visual flair of Arizona.

"I do enjoy the cactus and the perspective I did for the mural. It's one of the biggest reasons I did it," said Reynolds, whose mother works for Walmart and helped get the project rolling. "So I could practice with that stuff."

The mural will be installed Oct. 12 at the store, which is located at 2150 E. Tangerine Road.

