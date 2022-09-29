Artist, 19, creating mural at Oro Valley Walmart

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A teenage artist is set to add a splash of color to the community.
Mollie Reynolds, 19, is going to paint a mural on the side of Walmart in Oro Valley.
She created her art digitally on an app first, then got the go-ahead to continue forward with her vision. It's meant to represent the visual flair of Arizona.
"I do enjoy the cactus and the perspective I did for the mural. It's one of the biggest reasons I did it," said Reynolds, whose mother works for Walmart and helped get the project rolling. "So I could practice with that stuff."
The mural will be installed Oct. 12 at the store, which is located at 2150 E. Tangerine Road.
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.