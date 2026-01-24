Mount Lemmon Ski Valley awaits snow to open for skiing

Mount Lemmon Ski Valley remains closed for skiing, but there's hope for significant snowfall this weekend to help reach the threshold needed to open.

Graham Davies, area manager at Mount Lemmon Ski Valley, said the timing aligns with their typical opening schedule, though snow conditions will ultimately determine when skiers can hit the mountain.

"The amount of snow (needed) can really vary. There's wet snow, there's dry snow, but a good average is probably about 16 inches," Davies said. "We'll get it all covered and be able to get it packed down and take care of everything."

Davies said there have only been two years in which they haven’t been able to open for skiing.

However, even when skiing isn't available, Davies says anytime there's snow, they get lots of visitors — from building snowmen, riding the lift and enjoying food.

