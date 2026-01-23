Rain has arrived, with mountain snow on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Light to moderate showers have been moving through the region this morning.

Expect this to continue, off and on, for an extended period today through Saturday.

Snow levels will remain above mountain tops today but start to drop tonight through Saturday.

Accumulating snow is likely through early Sunday in mountain elevations above 7000 feet, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect.

Well below normal temperatures are expected Saturday and Sunday before a warming trend arrives early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

