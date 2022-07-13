Watch Now
Missing vulnerable 82-year-old man

Posted at 2:03 PM, Jul 13, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — The Pima County Sheriff's Department asks for assistance in the search for a vulnerable missing man.

The man is identified as 82-year-old Victor Cortes.

He is described as having green eyes and gray hair, and stands 5'10".

Cortes was last seen on Tuesday, July 12 at approximately 6:50 a.m. at the 2000 block of West Rudasill Road wearing a blue button up shirt and white pants.

Anyone with information, contact 911.

