Missing vulnerable 82-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department asks for assistance in the search for a vulnerable missing man.
The man is identified as 82-year-old Victor Cortes.
He is described as having green eyes and gray hair, and stands 5'10".
Cortes was last seen on Tuesday, July 12 at approximately 6:50 a.m. at the 2000 block of West Rudasill Road wearing a blue button up shirt and white pants.
Anyone with information, contact 911.
