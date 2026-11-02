Michael Creel found guilty of second-degree murder in crash that killed Arizona Senate candidate

TUCSON — Michael Creel has been found guilty of second-degree murder after a 2024 crash that killed John McLean, who was an Arizona Senate candidate running in an election.

Pima County court officials say the jury found Creel guilty of second-degree murder for aggravated driving under the influence while his license was suspended.

The jury also found the state proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the victim's family suffered emotional and financial harm.

Creel rejected a plea deal in 2025 following the November 2024 incident in which he is accused of running a stop sign and hitting McLean's car, causing fatal injuries.

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Court documents say investigators found Creel was driving over 70 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, had breathalyzer results 1.8 times the legal limit, and was already on probation for an earlier DUI.

There was still no winner declared in McLean’s race for State Senate when the wreck claimed his life. However, days later, the final vote count showed his opponent won the seat.

Creel rejected a plea for a lighter sentence and committed to a jury trial. He was freed on a $200,000 bond.

Creel's sentencing is set to take place on Jan. 4, 2027, court officials say.

