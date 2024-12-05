Tucson man now faces second-degree murder charge in death of John McLean

Court records show a Tucson man is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Arizona State Senate candidate John McLean.

Michael Creel was originally facing manslaughter charges.

Creel first appeared in court via video from jail to ask for his release.

A judge entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

Court records show Creel was driving up to 78 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone when he ran a stop sign, hitting McLean's car and causing it to flip

The crash killed McLean.

Prosecutors say Creel had a blood alcohol level of nearly twice the legal limit and was on probation for a separate DUI.

McLean's daughter, Kathryn pleaded with the court to not let him out of jail.

"He is a danger to society," she said. "He took my dad from me. I am never going to get him back. Sorry for your pain from your accident, but I am going to suffer for the rest of my life."

The judge denied Creel's release.

Creel has a court hearing next month.