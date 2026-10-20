Jury selection set for Tuesday in trial for man accused of killing Senate candidate in DUI crash

TUCSON — Jury selection is scheduled for Tuesday morning for a trial of a man accused of killing an Arizona State Senate candidate in a drunk driving incident.

Michael Creel is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of John McLean, who was running in an election.

Creel rejected a plea deal in 2025 following the November 2024 incident in which he is accused of running a stop sign and hitting McLean's car, causing fatal injuries.

Plea deal rejected in DUI murder case

Court documents say investigators found Creel was driving over 70 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, had breathalyzer results 1.8 times the legal limit, and was already on probation for an earlier DUI.

There was still no winner declared in McLean’s race for State Senate when the wreck claimed his life. However, days later, the final vote count showed his opponent won the seat.

Creel rejected a plea for a lighter sentence and committed to a jury trial. He was freed on a $200,000 bond.

Opening statements are set to begin following the jury selection.