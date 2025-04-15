Plea deal rejected in DUI murder case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man charged with killing an Arizona State Senate candidate in an alleged drunk driving incident has rejected a plea deal. Michael Creel is facing second degree murder charges in the death of John McLean.

There was still no winner declared in John McLean’s race for State Senate when a traffic wreck claimed his life November 15th. Days later the final vote count showed his opponent won the seat.

Investigators say McLean was driving on Broadway when Micheal Creel ran a stop sign and broadsided McLean’s car.

Court documents say investigators found Creel was driving about 74 miles per hour in a 35 zone, had breathalyzer results 1.8 times the legal limit and was already on probation for an earlier DUI.

Prosecutors offered a lighter prison sentence if Creel would plead guilty to second degree murder. The plea deal called for between 10 and 25 years in prison. If a jury finds him guilty he’d risk between 10 and 32 and a half years in prison.

Creel rejected the plea and committed to a jury trial. He’s free on 200 thousand dollar bond in the meantime.

McLean’s daughter Kathryn attended the hearing by phone. She asked Judge Christopher Browning to set the trial as soon as possible.

She said, “My father meant the world to me and I should have had him in my life for at least another fifteen years and having to continuously live this pain in court is breaking me.”

Judge Browning says he understands but schedule conflicts for the judge and attorneys for both sides make September 16th the earliest trial date.

Kathryn McLean told the judge she understands.