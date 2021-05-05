Mayor, council vote to stop expansion work on Reid Park, move forward with new hybrid plan to save duck pond

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Mayor and City Council voted to stop expansion work on Reid Park Zoo to move forward with a new hybrid plan to save the duck pond.

On Tuesday, in a 6-1 vote mayor and council voted to move forward with a new expansion plan that would preserve both the North and South duck ponds. It's being called the "D / G hybrid plan."

On April 21, the final stakeholders meeting took place to allow for further input from the community regarding the expansion.

On March 9, Mayor and Council voted to pause the zoo expansion for 45 days to allow for community input, according to a news release from the City of Tucson.

On March 3, Mayor Romero called for the pause in order for the city and community to discover a resolution together.

This article will continue to be updated with more information.

