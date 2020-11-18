Reid Park Zoo expansion will allow for nine new major habitats

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Reid Park Zoo expansion has been in the works for years, and soon construction to make it happen will begin.

“It’s part of a ten year master plan that was put in place after the voters passed propositions to fund that master plan as well as operations for Reid Park Zoo in 2017," said Nancy Kluge, the President and CEO of the Reid Park Zoo.

The latest part of the expansion is called "Pathway to Asia."

The 3.5 acre expansion into the western portion of Reid Park will allow for nine new major habitats, according to Kluge.

“A big centerpiece of that is for Tigers," she said.

Kluge said the new Malayan Tiger habitat will be five times larger than the previous one.

She added the expansion will not only allow for more animals, but also allow zoo officials to help with endangered species.

“Along with that will be our commitment to organizations that protect these animals in the wild, which is a key part of what we do," she said.

A bird feeding experience and reptile house will also be a part of the expansion.

“It’s really about connected people to the amazing wildlife that is in Asia," said Kluge.

Construction on the new expansion is scheduled to begin in February or March of 2021 and it's expected to open to the public in 2023.