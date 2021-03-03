Mayor Romero calls for immediate pause on Reid Park Zoo expansion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is calling for an immediate pause on Reid Park Zoo's plan to expand its facility, which would result in the closure of a nearby duck pond.

In a news release, Romero says the City Council, and she has received feedback from Tucsonans raising concerns about the future construction scheduled to take place in the Spring of 2021.

"I have provided the privilege to the Council Member representing the area, and the Reid Park Zoological Society to reach a resolution with community members. However, it has become clear to me that resolution to this issue is not on the horizon. This is why I am compelled as Mayor to help find common ground by calling for a pause on this project so that the different parties can come to the table," Romero said.

In her message, Romero said the two main concerns at hand are the loss of a "cherished area" in which many Tucsonans visit, and whether or not the Zoological Society was transparent about future zoo improvements when voters approved a sales tax in 2017.

"The ballot language approved by voters in 2017 was 'to fund capital improvements, operations, and maintenance,' and did not mention expansion," Romero said.

Romero says the goal is to have a solution that works for all.