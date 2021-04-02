City wants your opinion on Reid Park Zoo expansion plans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The city is asking people to give their opinions about the Reid Park Zoo expansion plans.

On March 9, the Tucson City Council voted to pause the project for 45 days to give the community time to add input.

According to Mayor Regina Romero, the two main concerns at hand are the loss of a "cherished area" in which many Tucsonans visit, and whether or not the Zoological Society was transparent about future zoo improvements when voters approved a sales tax in 2017.

There are English and Spanish links to the survey.

The survey closes at 11:59 p.m. April 13.