TUCSON, Ariz. - It's been an Arizona Wildcats basketball season like no other.

Caught in the middle of an FBI college basketball bribery scandal that's rocked the sport. The scandal resulted in the dismissal of UA Assistant Coach Emanuel Book Richardson.

An ESPN report called into question the recruiting practices of Coach Sean Miller.

A season-opening injury to star Sophomore Rawle Alkins and more adversity followed for Junior guard Allonzo Trier.

Erica Weston takes a look back at the 2017-2018 season that nobody could have imagined.

Many great players have laced up their sneakers at McKale Center, but none quite like Arizona's Deandre Ayton.

Dusan Ristic loves Tucson, and Tucson loves him back. He is playing the best basketball of his career heading into the tournament. We take a look back at his four years in red and blue.

Jason Barr looks back an emotional senior day at McKale Center where players ran through the stands and cut down the nets.

If you haven't already booked your ticket to Boise to watch the Arizona Wildcats play, the clock is ticking. Max Darrow explores what it will take for fans to follow the Arizona Wildcats through the NCAA tournament.

Through it all, Arizona has picked up the pieces, and the Wildcats are now set to make a run in the NCAA tournament and march their way to San Antonio.

