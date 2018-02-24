ESPN: Miller discussed $100K payment to lock-in recruit

TUCSON, Ariz. - University of Arizona coach Sean Miller is accused of paying DeAndre Ayton to make sure he would sign with the Wildcats, according to ESPN.

ESPN reports the FBI wiretapped phone conversation between UA coach Sean Miller and Christian Dawkins, a key figure in the FBI's investigation into college basketball corruption.

ESPN says a source familiar with the government's evidence told them that Miller discussed paying $100,000 to make sure star freshman Ayton signed with the Wildcats.