Senior day to remember

TUCSON, Ariz. - It was a senior day like no other for Arizona Basketball, and it followed a week like no other for Arizona Basketball.

"It’s been a tough week,” understated head coach Sean Miller.

It was a week that started with Miller’s job in jeopardy following an ESPN report that he was wiretapped discussing a potential payment to DeAndre Ayton.

It ended with the Wildcats celebrating a PAC-12 regular season after defeating Cal, 66-54.

In the final seconds, senior Dusan Ritic took off his tank top to reveal a “Dusan loves Tucson” t-shirt. The Wildcats continued to thank their McKale Center fans with a trip through the stands. That followed a cutting down of the nets.

“Devastating and the second word I’d use is remarkable,” said Miller after being asked to describe the week in one word. “A lot of lesser programs, teams, universities would have crumbled and we didn’t.

“Everybody was just drained mentally and physically,” said guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright, who was one of the seniors who was honored.

Miller broke from tradition and honored not just the seniors, but also Rawle Alkins, Allonzo Trier, and Ayton.

“Those guys deserved to be recognized because they won’t be playing in McKale again.”