UA fires FBI-charged assistant basketball coach Richardson

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The University of Arizona officially fired basketball coach Emmanuel "Book" Richardson.

UA spokeswoman Pam Scott confirmed the firing Tuesday.

Richardson is appealing his termination notice from the school.

Along with three assistant coaches from other programs, Richardson is facing up to 60 years in prison and one and a half million dollars in fines if he's convicted on bribery and other charges connected to basketball recruiting.

The FBI has been investigating the criminal influence of money on coaches and student-athletes who participate in intercollegiate basketball governed by the NCAA since 2015.

Richardson has appealed the firing.

